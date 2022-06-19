Watch: Wild dressing room scenes as Crusaders celebrate win

The Crusaders celebrated their 21-7 Super Rugby Pacific final victory over the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday night the old-fashioned way – by singing, dancing, and spraying drinks in every direction.

A 1News camera captured their dressing room festivities once the media duties for head coach Scott Robertson and skipper Scott Barrett were done.

And, perhaps appropriately, the near perennial champions quickly turned to a classic celebration track: “We like to party” by the Vengaboys, a song by a Dutch group first released in 1998 – the year, funnily enough, of the Crusaders’ first Super Rugby title – and notable only for its catchy chorus.

Then there was a more European, or perhaps Latin American, flavour, with “ole, ole, ole” a chant familiar around the stadiums of Europe and Argentina, the birthplace of Crusaders flanker Pablo Matera, a man whose presence in the final was in doubt after a series of yellow cards during the season, and who played a key part in the last minutes when kicking through for Sevu Reece’s try.

Charismatic coach “Razor” Robertson, who won as a player at Eden Park in 1998 and was part of the team that lost at the ground to the Blues in 2003, the last time the home side had made the full Super Rugby final showpiece, fulfilled expectations when breakdancing on the pitch after the victory, and then it was his players’ turn to cut loose.

From what 1News saw it appeared they did just that.