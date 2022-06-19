Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay trampolining champ passes on skills

Source: 1News

Kiwi trampolining champ Wayne Marsh has travelled the world by flipping through the air, but he's now training the next generation of tumblers at home.

The quietly spoken man was once also the best disco dancer in New Zealand, having gone to the World Champs in London. But three decades ago, he restarted the trampolining sport here in Aotearoa.

Wayne now lives in Waipukurau and is "one of the best-kept secrets of central Hawke's Bay", according to his Good Sorts nominator.

"If it wasn't for Wayne, none of us would be here," one woman says.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandGood SortsHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

'Amazing job' - Bystanders rushed to help crash victims near Picton

2

South Auckland McDonald's robbed, staff threatened with gun

3

Masterton man charged over baby's 'non-accidental' injuries

4

Prince William marks UK Father's Day with holiday pic

5

Police confirm baby among 7 dead in SH1 crash near Picton

Latest Stories

French elect parliamentarians, in test for Emmanuel Macron

BB guns recovered after mall incident in Auckland's Glenfield

Kiwis expected to be affected by EU moves to standardise chargers

Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay trampolining champ passes on skills

Fair Game: Should trans athletes be allowed to compete in elite sport?

Related Stories

Hawke's Bay police crack down on street racers

Napier hit and run leaves disabled man ‘shaken'

Napier bread truck stolen, driver assaulted

Good Sorts: Hastings grandma teaching kids the joys of knitting