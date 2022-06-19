Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay trampolining champ passes on skills

Kiwi trampolining champ Wayne Marsh has travelled the world by flipping through the air, but he's now training the next generation of tumblers at home.

The quietly spoken man was once also the best disco dancer in New Zealand, having gone to the World Champs in London. But three decades ago, he restarted the trampolining sport here in Aotearoa.

Wayne now lives in Waipukurau and is "one of the best-kept secrets of central Hawke's Bay", according to his Good Sorts nominator.

"If it wasn't for Wayne, none of us would be here," one woman says.

For the full story, watch the video above.