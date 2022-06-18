'Youth' in Starship Hospital after jumping from car following ram-raid

Police say a youth has been taken to Starship Hospital after jumping from a car following an Auckland ram-raid early on Saturday morning.



The ram-raid took place at a store on King Street, Pukekohe around 2:30am.

Police then came across a car with damage to its boot in Karaka and a chase began.

The Eagle helicopter and road spikes were used to stop the car.

However, police say while the car was travelling "at low speeds" a youth jumped out, injuring themselves in the process.

He was taken to Starship Hospital in moderate condition and remains stable.

"Two others who were in the vehicle have fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop on Settlement Road," police said.

"They were taken into police custody a short time later."

An 18-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop for police, and driving in a dangerous manner.

He is due in Manukau District Court on Saturday.

"Another youth is due in Youth Court on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and burglary."