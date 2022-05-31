'Beside ourselves' - Mum of missing Marokopa kids' new plea

Police are following up leads and a new family statement has been released over three children who have allegedly been taken by their father Thomas Phillips.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Jayda, 8, Maverick, 7 and Ember Phillips 6, were last physically seen on December 9. They have been missing ever since, along with Thomas, who has a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, police issued a statement saying Waikato Police have continued to receive information since an episode of Ten 7 Aotearoa aired on May 12.

"This is extremely encouraging and we'd like to say a huge thank you to those who have come forward with details they believe will help us find Thomas Phillips and the children," says Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin.

He said for operational reasons, police won't be providing specific details, however the information has included possible sightings of the family in the wider Waitomo area over the past few weeks.

"This information, like all leads that come through to the inquiry team, are followed up on," says Loughrin.

Family beset with worry

Meanwhile, the mother of the children has issued a statement saying the family is beset with worry.

"It is hard to believe but we are now back in a similar situation, asking for the public’s help and support to locate the children," she said.

"As people can imagine, we are beside ourselves with worry and need more than anything to know the kids are well.

"We have met with police who have explained to us what they are doing to locate Tom and the kids. Some of this information cannot be shared publicly at this time."

She said along with family and police, she believes the four "are getting help from someone which has allowed them to stay off the grid for the past six months".

"Practically, everyone knows that growing and active kids like Jayda, Maverick and Ember need food, clothes, bedding, warm shelter, healthcare, and things to keep them occupied - someone will be assisting with all of these things.

"People will understand our wider family situation is complex, but putting that aside, our focus is solely on the children and putting their well-being first.

"So once again I am making a very public plea… if you know where Tom and the children are, please get that information to the Police as soon as possible."

Early in May, the older half-sisters of the missing children and their mother started a Facebook page to assist search efforts, along with a planned community search on June 11. However that search has been called off after safety concerns were raised by police.

"As a family, we have now reconsidered this idea. The last thing we want is for anyone to get hurt while looking for them and we want to thank those who had said they would help," the children's mother said in Tuesday's statement.

1News understands Ember recently turned six while Jayda is to turn nine in June.

Police complete aerial search

Loughrin says a plane was used last weekend to complete an aerial search of areas of interest, but again says police won't be providing any specific details on the search area or any findings at this time.

"While we are yet to locate the family, our message to the community remains unchanged - If you, or anyone you know is assisting Tom, do the right thing and get in touch with police.

"If you are sitting on information you think could make a difference, then we urge you to let us know.

"This remains an upsetting and stressful time for them while the whereabouts of the children are unknown and we want to be in a position as soon as possible to ensure the children are doing well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105.

Oranga Tamariki has 'limited capacity' to help

Oranga Tamariki also acknowledged concerns held over the whereabouts of the Phillips’ tamariki.

"We are in contact with Police, but while the whereabouts of the tamariki is unknown, Oranga Tamariki is limited in what capacity we can assist," Transitional Deputy Chief Executive Services for Children and Families, Dee McManus-Emery said.

"Our role is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi, and this requires the assistance of other agencies.

Children’s Commissioner, Judge Frances Eivers told 1News the agency is also limited in its capacity to help.

"This is primarily a whānau issue and as Children’s Commissioner I would not expect to be directly involved or consulted about the case. I understand the case is subject to Family Court proceedings, the details of which I am not aware of.

"It is important that the relevant agencies are involved as they consider necessary. I would expect, for example, that the Ministry of Education will be involved as required. I am also aware that Police are following enquiries.

"These are unusual circumstances and I would trust the children are being well looked after," Eivers said.

Second disappearance

It's the second time Phillips has gone off the grid with the children, ahead of major police and community search efforts.

He originally went missing with his children near the isolated North Island west coast settlement of Marokopa in September 2021, sparking a large search by police, search and rescue, and locals.

Concern came after Phillips' ute was, at the time, found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach.

The family were missing for several weeks, and the search was eventually suspended.

They emerged from the bush on September 30. Phillips was later charged with wasting police time. Phillips was supposed to appear by video link at the Te Kuiti District Court before Judge Phillip Clayton in January, but his lawyer, Garth O'Brien, confirmed he was not present.

Judge Clayton approved a warrant for his arrest.