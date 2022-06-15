Perenara, Weber headline Māori All Blacks squad to play Ireland

Omitted All Blacks halfbacks TJ Perenara and Brad Weber will still get some international rugby action over the next few weeks after being named as part of the Māori All Blacks squad.

Brad Weber gets a pass away to TJ Perenara in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup pool match against Namibia. (Source: Photosport)

Perenara and Weber were named in a 28-strong squad by coach Clayton McMillan on Wednesday, with the Māori All Blacks set to play two mid-week matches against Ireland.

It gives the pair, along with others aiming for All Blacks selection later this year and at next year's Rugby World Cup, a chance to push their case to Ian Foster after missing out on his squad which was named on Monday.

McMillan said the halfbacks, along with fellow All Black Tyrel Lomax, will be a big asset to the side.

"We are lucky to have three experienced All Blacks in the squad," McMillan said.

"I’m looking forward to the passion and knowledge they will bring.

"This is also a great opportunity for our 11 new caps, there is immense pride in pulling on the Māori All Blacks jersey and with that representing their heritage, their whānau, and their country."

McMillan added he expected a "fierce challenge" from the Irish with the two-game series set to be their first match against a Tier One nation since they beat England 35-28 in Napier in 2010.

“These two fixtures against Ireland will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

"The presence of two former Māori All Blacks in the Ireland side, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe adds to the special nature of this match.”

A captain for the side will be named in due course.

The Māori All Blacks first play Ireland in Hamilton on June 29 before returning two weeks later for a second match in Wellington on July 12.

Māori All Blacks squad for Ireland series - *denotes debut

Props: Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Marcel Renata, Jermaine Ainsley*, Tyrel Lomax

Hookers: Leni Apisai, Kurt Eklund, Tyrone Thompson*

Locks: Isaia Walker-Leawere, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson

Loose Forwards: Reed Prinsep, Caleb Delany*, Billy Harmon, Te Kamaka (TK) Howden*, Cameron Suafoa*

Half Backs: TJ Perenara*, Brad Weber

First Five: Josh Ioane, Ruben Love*

Midfield: Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan*

Outside Backs: Connor Garden-Bachop*, Josh Moorby*, Zarn Sullivan*, Shaun Stevenson