Film on life of respected kuia Dame Whina Cooper set for release

Source: 1News

A film chronicling the life of Māori leader and activist Dame Whina Cooper is hitting the big screens.

The Te Rarawa matriarch is perhaps best known for leading the famous 1975 land march, a hīkoi that galvanised communities across the country.

Marching from Te Hāpua in the Far North all the way to Wellington, the hīkoi called for an end to the taking of Māori land and gripped the nation.

Now Dame Whina's story is on the big screen for the first time. Co-director Paula Whetu-Jones described it as historic.

"We stepped back and we had cast and crew screening and they were crying because they know the enormity of the task at hand," Whetu-Jones said.

The cast have personal ties to the hīkoi too.

"That land march came through my hometown Moerewa," actress Rena Owen said.

"There's photos of the freezing works. My dad's in that photo, and my aunty. My father's sister joined that land march."

Owen has fond memories of Cooper, with the pair attending Catholic Church conventions together. These encounters and historical footage prepared her for the role.

Miriama McDowell plays Dame Whina in her younger years and described the role as "a daunting process".

"How will I ever fill her shoes?" McDowell recalled.

"I remember one of her granddaughters told me 'you don't have to think about that, she's gonna come to you.'"

Her journey saw her work with New Zealand's first Māori MP Sir Āpirana Ngata, and she believes viewers will find the film "inspiring".

The film will be released on June 23.

New ZealandMoviesTe Ao Māori

Popular Stories

1

SPCA kennels across NZ flooded with dogs needing foster homes

2

No more pre-departure tests for travellers to NZ from June 20

3

Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program

4

Markets continue to tank globally - what it means for you

5

25 injured after walking over hot coal in Switzerland

Latest Stories

Calls for wider rollout of mental health response initiative

Pharmac's latest breast cancer drug funding 'way short' - advocate

No more pre-departure tests for travellers to NZ from June 20

Ed Sheeran adds two new shows to NZ tour

Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program

Related Stories

Race for Māori electorate seats could be in for shakeup

Incoming Speaker Adrian Rurawhe on faith, whānau and politics

Local hapū, Taupō District Council sign co-governance agreement

Matariki: Stories behind the cluster of stars