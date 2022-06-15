Fiji hit by coastal flooding; officials fear it could get worse

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

Parts of Fiji have been hit by extensive coastal flooding on Wednesday, including popular tourist destination the Coral Coast.

Fiji’s Meteorological Service says it's starting to receive impact reports from a number of areas and there is concern the situation will worsen at the next high tide around 7pm on Wednesday local time.

Sea flooding at the government station on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group.

Sea flooding at the government station on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group. (Source: Yanen Prasad)

A warning is in force for the southern coastal parts of Viti Levu, the Mamanuka Group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala Group and the Southern Lau Group.

The country is being hit by a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji which has generated damaging swells.

Sea flooding at Waciwaci District School on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group.

Sea flooding at Waciwaci District School on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group. (Source: Knix Tauyavu)

The public is being urged to stay away from the affected coastal and river areas.

WorldPacific Islands

Popular Stories

1

Claim Kim Kardashian 'significantly damaged' Marilyn Monroe dress

2

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

3

Nelson man jailed over child sexual abuse, beastiality images

4

Company found responsible for deaths of hundreds of calves

5

Man dies in Gore workplace incident

Latest Stories

Breakfast hosts try TikTok-inspired 'healthy Coke' recipe

Fiji hit by coastal flooding; officials fear it could get worse

Stunning skies may be due to remnants of Tonga volcano eruption

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

Car believed to have sunk in Otago's Clutha River - police

Related Stories

Samoa's PM says there's no desire for military ties with China

Chinese role in Pacific communications prompts US concern

Pacific Update: Fiji military makes splash at Queen's jubilee

US official says Pacific can expect more engaged America