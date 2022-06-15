Fiji hit by coastal flooding; officials fear it could get worse

Parts of Fiji have been hit by extensive coastal flooding on Wednesday, including popular tourist destination the Coral Coast.

Fiji’s Meteorological Service says it's starting to receive impact reports from a number of areas and there is concern the situation will worsen at the next high tide around 7pm on Wednesday local time.

Sea flooding at the government station on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group. (Source: Yanen Prasad)

A warning is in force for the southern coastal parts of Viti Levu, the Mamanuka Group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala Group and the Southern Lau Group.

The country is being hit by a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji which has generated damaging swells.

Sea flooding at Waciwaci District School on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group. (Source: Knix Tauyavu)

The public is being urged to stay away from the affected coastal and river areas.