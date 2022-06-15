Bonkers Kiwi comedy Nude Tuesday changes the script

Richard Martin
By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

There may not be another movie quite like Nude Tuesday.

The film tells the story of married couple Laura (Jackie Van Beek) and Bruno (Damon Herriman) who head to a new age retreat run by sex guru Bjorg (Jemaine Clement) in order to find their spark once more.

Sounds standard enough, but what sets Nude Tuesday apart is how the story is told. The official language of the film is 'gibberish', an improvised, vaguely Scandinavian-sounding language created on set.

The story was developed in English originally before an early morning phone call from writer Jackie Van Beek to director Armagan Ballantyne, where she suggested the gibberish twist.

"So then you have a real disconnect between people – real miscommunication – which played so nicely into the themes we were trying to explore," Van Beek told 1News.

Director Armagan Ballantyne on the set of Nude Tuesday with Jemaine Clement

Director Armagan Ballantyne on the set of Nude Tuesday with Jemaine Clement (Source: Supplied)

Once the film was edited and completed, British comedian Julia Davis was tasked with writing the subtitles for the film, with no prior knowledge of the script.

On seeing Davis' subtitles for the first time, Ballantyne reflected, "It was so thrilling because it was so different to what Jackie had written."

READ MORE: Kiwi film Nude Tuesday releases first look

"As the writer and lead actor of the film, her giving me completely different dialogue and backstory and intentions... I loved it," Van Beek added.

Nude Tuesday is playing in cinemas nationwide from June 16.

EntertainmentMovies

Popular Stories

1

Truck rolls on Auckland motorway, blocks lanes

2

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

3

Claim Kim Kardashian 'significantly damaged' Marilyn Monroe dress

4

5554 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 11 deaths reported

5

Perenara, Weber headline Māori All Blacks squad to play Ireland

Latest Stories

Truck rolls on Auckland motorway, blocks lanes

Ardern mobbed for selfies at school visit, eludes protesters

Fears of worsening secondary teacher shortage in 2023

Man dies in Gore workplace incident

NZ fur seals showing up in unusual places for 'seal silly season'

Related Stories

Jason Momoa and Eiza González reportedly split

Taika Waititi abruptly ends interview when asked about wedding

Seinfeld actor Philip Baker Hall, dies aged 90

Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case