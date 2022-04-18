Kiwi film Nude Tuesday releases first look

The first look at New Zealand film Nude Tuesday has finally been unveiled.

The film is spoken entirely in an improvised gibberish. (Source: 1News)

Nude Tuesday tells the story of Laura (Jackie Van Beek) and Bruno (Damon Herriman) who, in a last-ditch attempt to rekindle the spark in their troubled marriage, head to a three-day couple's retreat run by sexual healing guru Bjorg Rasmussen (Jemaine Clement).

The film, directed by Armağan Ballantyne (The Strength of Water) was shot without a traditional script.

Touted as "a comedy in gibberish", the film is spoken entirely in an improvised gibberish, with subtitles added in after the fact by British comedian and writer Julia Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was shot in New Zealand's South Island (Source: 1News)

“It's marvellous to think that all those conversations that Jackie and I had over cups of tea, about creating a film shot entirely in gibberish actually ended up as a feature length movie that will screen at cinemas around the country,” said Ballantyne.

“It was a very special shoot with an incredibly dedicated cast and crew that wholeheartedly threw themselves into making something that has never been done before.”

The film also boasts a cast rounded out by familiar New Zealand actors including Chris Parker, Jesse Griffin, Karen O’Leary, Jodie Rimmer, Yvette Parsons, Chelsie Preston Crayford and Morgana O’Reilly.

The raucous comedy releases June 16 nationwide (Source: 1News)

Nude Tuesday releases on June 16 nationwide. The slightly NSFW trailer can be viewed here.