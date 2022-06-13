Video: Sea foam and waves whipped up by rough West Coast weather

Video footage has captured ocean waves and foam lashing Greymouth as wild weather over the weekend persisted for much of the country on Monday.

In the video, a mix of sea foam and ocean waves can be seen violently crashing over the seawall.

"Whoa, where's my bike?" a man can be heard saying. "Oh no. Far out."

Meanwhile, Dommett Esplanade in Cobden was left strewn with debris and damaged fences as strong winds and heavy rain continued to batter the region.

The heavy rain has led to the closure of multiple roads in the region due to high seas and surface flooding, the Grey District Council said on Facebook.