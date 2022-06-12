David Jones in Wellington closes its doors for good

From Kirkcaldie and Stains to David Jones, it's the end of an era for a slice of Wellington fashion with the Lambton Quay department store shutting up shop today.

It'll be the first time in over 120 years that the iconic Wellington building, currently owned by Sir Robert Jones, isn't home to a department store.

The corner of Lambton Quay, wedged between Johnston and Brandon streets, had been occupied by Kirkcaldie and Stains since 1868, from its humble beginnings to the grand multi-storey shopping hub it turned into over the years.

It was the oldest standing department store until 2016 before Australian chain David Jones made its Kiwi debut as the new shop on the block.

But it has gone from a once bustling store with the glitz and glamour of high-end brands to empty shelves after the final shoppers scored the last bargains.

"We'll be sad to close the doors. It's rare that we shut a store after six-and-a-half years and we're disappointed for the people of Wellington and also disappointed for our own team," regional manager for David Jones Sydney and New Zealand Jason James said.

He said some of the current staff have been around for nearly 30 years back when it was known as Kirks.

The future plan for the space is still unclear. While another department store is unlikely according to industry experts, it's hoped a number of retailers will fill the gaping hole that'll be left in the Wellington CBD by David Jones' closure.

"Unfortunately, the traffic has continued to be an issue over the last six-and-a-half years and has been continually in decline. It's been exacerbated by things like paid parking on a weekend but also the ongoing implications of the Covid pandemic," James said.

Retail NZ's Greg Harford says one of the major factors at play is the lack of affordable and practical parking in Wellington city, making accessibility harder for locals who now prefer to venture out to the malls in the suburbs.

"It's hard if you're a customer to come into central Wellington and it's going to get harder with the 'let's get Wellington moving' programme. Something Wellington City Council really needs to do is making sure there is ample provision of cost-effective parking through the city, it needs to be a priority," he said.

Lambton Quay, along with Willis St in Wellington, was once known as the 'golden mile' due to its buzzing streets filled with people. Now, it's almost a ghost town in comparison and according to Harford the foot traffic has been declining in the capital city even before Covid hit.

"Rents have been going up and it's becoming harder and harder for retailers to make ends meet," Harford said.

He said what the Wellington CBD is facing is not unique to the capital city. With the rise of online shopping, Kiwis are seeing more closures of physical stores nationwide.

"And that's ultimately a real risk for cities because retail high street environments create vibrancy, it creates atmosphere, it creates a reason for people to come into town and if they disappear the future is looking bleak for some of our cities."