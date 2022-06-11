Crusaders 'hopeful' Matera, injured Whitelock will play final

The Crusaders are channeling some of their high spirits into "hopeful" thoughts that two key players in their forward pack will be available for next week's Super Rugby Pacific final.

Nic Berry issues Pablo Matera a yellow card. (Source: Getty)

While they gave Scott Robertson something to celebrate in his 100th game in charge of the team with a 20-7 semi-final win over the Chiefs on Friday night, the match didn't come without a few hiccups.

Prior to kickoff, All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock was a late scratch from the side due to the niggling thumb injury he sustained the week before in their quarter-final win over the Reds.

Then during Friday's game in Christchurch, Pumas loose forward Pablo Matera was sent off with a red card late in the first half after earning his second yellow card in the match for a high tackle on Chiefs playmaker Bryn Gatland. Matera's first yellow was a professional foul after the Crusaders had been warned about having too many penalties near their try line.

Having also picked up a yellow card in the Crusaders' quarter-final the week prior, a citing from the SANZAAR commissioner is likely.

Robertson tried to take a positive approach to the situation though, saying after the game that because his flanker's send off was because of two yellow cards and not an outright red, he hopes the punishment will be minimal.

"What Pablo did [against Gatland], I thought personally, was a penalty. It wasn't a red card,'' Robertson said.

"We are hopeful he will be available.''

With Whitelock, Robertson was also thinking positively for the final.

Sam Whitelock had his thumb heavily strapped at training all week after injuring it against the Reds. (Source: Photosport)

"We gave him every opportunity [to play against the Chiefs], right to the end, but it wasn't quite right,'' Robertson said.

"So hopefully it heals for next week. He's a Whitelock. Anything can happen.''

Robertson may also need to monitor Codie Taylor as well this week after the All Blacks hooker was forced to come at half time with a calf muscle issue.

Easing those concerns will be the fact his replacement, Brodie McAlister, delivered a top not performance in the Crusaders' masterclass.

The Crusaders made 254 tackles to the Chiefs' 114 in Friday's semi-final for a new Super Rugby record, and also only had 35 per cent of possession in the game.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson (Source: Photosport)

Robertson was able to marvel at the numbers following the game after he revealed a technical issue meant he wasn't able to in the moment.

"We normally get tackle counts in the box, and tackle counts are reflective of whether you kick poorly, errors or discipline. And they were all down,'' he said.

"No-one would tell us anything. We just kept tackling and staying in the moment. Because all the stats went out the window.

"Defence wins championships and they have given us a chance for next week.''

The Crusaders will play the winner of Saturday's semi-final between the Blues and Brumbies in Auckland.