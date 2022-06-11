Armageddon Expo returns in full force

This weekend is Christmas for pop culture fanatics with Armageddon Expo back in full swing.

Thousands of people packed into the Auckland Showgrounds this weekend to celebrate the return of Armageddon.

After many events postponed or outright cancelled due to lockdowns and alert level changes, this weekend finally felt like a return to the before times.

"It feels normal, and it feels fantastic," reflected Samantha Ireland (Rooster Teeth, RWBY).

Ireland is one of many celebrity guests able to appear in person after border restrictions forced recent events to have international guests appear virtually.

Other guests included Colleen O'Shaughessey, the voice of Tails in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and Osric Chau, who has appeared in everything from Supernatural to Star Trek.

Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito made an appearance via video link as well.

Organiser Bill Geradts is confident in the future of the expo despite having gone through rough times in recent years, teasing that some "very exciting things are in the works".

Armageddon wraps up in Auckland on Sunday and will be back in October after events in Tauranga and Palmerston North.