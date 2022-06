Eden Park's changing rooms have been given a makeover ahead of this year's Women's Rugby World Cup.

The stadium's facilities have been made gender-neutral in order to meet the needs of female athletes.

It comes as part of a Sport New Zealand package that has seen over $15 million in upgrades across Aotearoa.

Seven Sharp attended the grand opening of the changing rooms on Thursday, alongside some of the Black Ferns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video above to see what the new changing rooms look like.