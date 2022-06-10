Smith makes 9 changes to Black Ferns XV for Canada clash

The Black Ferns have announced a vastly-different squad to play Canada in their second match of the Pacific Four Series on Sunday.

The Black Ferns announce their squad to play Canada on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith has made nine changes to the starting XV that claimed a comeback win over the Wallaroos in wet conditions on Monday with two debutants included in the matchday 23.

Smith said Sunday's clash with Canada is a chance for players to impress.

"This series is all about players showing what they can do and putting their best foot forward for when it comes time for Rugby World Cup selection," Smith said.

"We’ve selected players that we think are up to the level required at international rugby so we are making sure they get the opportunity on the field to prove that."

Matatū centre Amy Du Plessis has earned a start for her Black Ferns debut while 18-year-old Sylvia Brunt is set to make her first national appearance off the bench after an impressive season representing Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Luka Connor and Tanya Kalounivale also get their first starts in the black jersey, making up a completely new front row from Monday's win alongside experienced loosehead Phillipa Love.

Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo comes into the starting line-up alongside a returning Maiakawanakaulani Roos while Tafito Lafaele also earns her first international start with Alana Bremner and Kaipo Olsen-Baker in the loose trio.

Captain Ruahei Demant will move out to second-five to replace an ill Chelsea Semple, seeing Hazel Tubic get her maiden start in the vacant No.10 jersey.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti is the only change to the back three at fullback with Ayesha Leti-I'iga and Ruby Tui retained on the wings and Kendra Cocksedge - now the most-capped Black Fern in history - also back at halfback.

Smith said Canada will pose a physical challenge, but he knows his team is up for it.

“Canada looked physical against the USA and they were explosive.

“It will certainly be a tough match, but that is where you learn and that’s exactly what we want.”

GAME: Sunday 12 June, 2:45PM, Trusts Arena, Waitakere

Black Ferns squad [caps]

1. Phillipa Love (15)

2. Luka Connor (5)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (1)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (4)

5. Joanah Ngan-Woo (6)

6. Alana Bremner (4)

7. Tafito Lafaele (1)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (1)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (58)

10. Hazel Tubic (12)

11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (13)

12. Ruahei Demant (16) – captain

13. Amy du Plessis – debut

14. Ruby Tui (1)

15. Cheyelle Robins-Reti (4)

Reserves:

16. Georgia Ponsonby (3)

17. Angel Mulu (1)

18. Amy Rule (4)

19. Chelsea Bremner (1)

20. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (4) / Kendra Reynolds (2)

21. Ariana Bayler (4) / Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6)

22. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt – debut

23. Renee Wickliffe (43)