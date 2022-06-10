Smith makes 9 changes to Black Ferns XV for Canada clash

Source: 1News

The Black Ferns have announced a vastly-different squad to play Canada in their second match of the Pacific Four Series on Sunday.

The Black Ferns announce their squad to play Canada on Sunday.

The Black Ferns announce their squad to play Canada on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith has made nine changes to the starting XV that claimed a comeback win over the Wallaroos in wet conditions on Monday with two debutants included in the matchday 23.

Smith said Sunday's clash with Canada is a chance for players to impress.

"This series is all about players showing what they can do and putting their best foot forward for when it comes time for Rugby World Cup selection," Smith said.

"We’ve selected players that we think are up to the level required at international rugby so we are making sure they get the opportunity on the field to prove that."

Matatū centre Amy Du Plessis has earned a start for her Black Ferns debut while 18-year-old Sylvia Brunt is set to make her first national appearance off the bench after an impressive season representing Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Luka Connor and Tanya Kalounivale also get their first starts in the black jersey, making up a completely new front row from Monday's win alongside experienced loosehead Phillipa Love.

Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo comes into the starting line-up alongside a returning Maiakawanakaulani Roos while Tafito Lafaele also earns her first international start with Alana Bremner and Kaipo Olsen-Baker in the loose trio.

Captain Ruahei Demant will move out to second-five to replace an ill Chelsea Semple, seeing Hazel Tubic get her maiden start in the vacant No.10 jersey.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti is the only change to the back three at fullback with Ayesha Leti-I'iga and Ruby Tui retained on the wings and Kendra Cocksedge - now the most-capped Black Fern in history - also back at halfback.

Smith said Canada will pose a physical challenge, but he knows his team is up for it.

“Canada looked physical against the USA and they were explosive.

“It will certainly be a tough match, but that is where you learn and that’s exactly what we want.”

GAME: Sunday 12 June, 2:45PM, Trusts Arena, Waitakere

Black Ferns squad [caps]

1. Phillipa Love (15)

2. Luka Connor (5)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (1)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (4)

5. Joanah Ngan-Woo (6)

6. Alana Bremner (4)

7. Tafito Lafaele (1)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (1)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (58)

10. Hazel Tubic (12)

11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (13)

12. Ruahei Demant (16) – captain

13. Amy du Plessis – debut

14. Ruby Tui (1)

15. Cheyelle Robins-Reti (4)

Reserves:

16. Georgia Ponsonby (3)

17. Angel Mulu (1)

18. Amy Rule (4)

19. Chelsea Bremner (1)

20. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (4) / Kendra Reynolds (2)

21. Ariana Bayler (4) / Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6)

22. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt – debut

23. Renee Wickliffe (43)

RugbyBlack Ferns

Popular Stories

1

4 youths arrested after train manager stabbed at Sylvia Park

2

Rebel Wilson comes out, reveals new girlfriend

3

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NZ

4

Person suspected to have typhus spread by fleas

5

Retail giant Costco looking to expand around NZ

Latest Stories

Extreme runners take on brutal race up Central Otago peak

Technology the key to saving hoiho penguin - experts

Community shocked by sudden closure of Nelson's Library

Chinese role in Pacific communications prompts US concern

Tolls an option to pay for Auckland road project - Waka Kotahi

Related Stories

Take a tour of Eden Park's new gender-neutral changing rooms

NZ Rugby's apology to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate for 'failings'

Wallaroos face fierce Black Ferns haka in boomerang formation

Black Ferns turn on power to beat Wallaroos and start brave new era