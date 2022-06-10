Mrs Higgins Shortbread Cookies recalled over plastic contamination

A popular cookie brand is recalling a batch of shortbread around New Zealand, due to concerns of plastic contamination.

Mrs Higgins shortbread cookies are being recalled. (Source: 1News)

The cookies affected are Mrs Higgins Shortbread Cookies 350g with a best before date of 4/10/22.

Mrs Higgins General Manager Reuel Newman says they were alerted to the issue after two customers complained of finding plastic in their products.

After this, Mrs Higgins found damage to some of their machinery which possibly accounted for the contamination.

There were approximately 12,000 packets of shortbread in this batch, but Newman says there’s unlikely to be much of the product left on the market. This batch had gone through the supply chain in April, and since then 36,000 shortbread packets have been distributed.

A statement from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says “there have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice”.

MPI is asking customers to check the best before date, and not consume affect products.

The shortbread biscuits are sold in Countdown nationwide, and Pak'n'Save and New World in the North Island.

Newman says this incident does not reflect Mrs Higgins' high standards and apologises for anyone’s poor experience. He says they have advised retailers to destroy the product on site, and customers can return the product to retailers for a full refund.

Mrs Higgins have also put in place new processes, such as regularly checking machinery and providing more staff training, to ensure it does not happen again.