Death sentences handed to foreign Ukraine fighters condemned

Source: Associated Press

The death sentences handed to two British citizens and a Moroccan for fighting on Ukraine’s side have been widely condemned.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine on Thursday (local time) found the three captured fighters guilty of working toward a violent overthrow of power, an offence punishable by death in the unrecognised eastern republic. They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the men, Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, and Ibrahim Saadoun, will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

British Foreign Secretary Luz Truss condemned the sentencing as a "sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies said that under the Geneva Conventions, POWs are entitled to immunity as combatants.

Saadoun's father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.

Aslin’s and Pinner’s families have contended that the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Both are said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018.

The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops. Pinner and Aslin surrendered to pro-Russian forces in the southern port of Mariupol in mid-April, while Saadoun did so in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.

The Russian military has argued that foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side are not combatants and should expect long prison terms, at best, if captured. Another British fighter captured by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Rebel Wilson comes out, reveals new girlfriend

2

Whānau explain why they took body from widow's home for burial

3

Breakfast reporter nearly takes out dog on way to mid-winter swim

4

Almost 20,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours - MetService

5

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Latest Stories

East Aucklanders 'gutted' after council votes to sell park

Covid rules Kane Williamson out of 2nd England Test

PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

Breakfast reporter nearly takes out dog on way to mid-winter swim

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Related Stories

Ukraine's east 'decided' by street battles - Zelensky

Putin compares himself to monarch, foreign fighters face death

Rabbi flees as Russia cracks down on critics of Ukraine invasion

Russia backs plan to export grains; Ukraine doubtful