Covid rules Kane Williamson out of 2nd England Test

The Black Cap have been dealt a significant blow on the eve of the second Test against England with captain Kane Williamson scratched after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Black Caps confirmed in a statement Friday morning Williamson will miss the second Test - starting Friday evening - in Nottingham after testing positive for the coronavirus the night before.

Williamson was tested with a rapid antigen test after experiencing "minor symptoms" throughout the day and will now isolate for five days following the result.

“It’s such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

Williamson had only just rejoined the side after a lengthy stint on the sidelines nursing an elbow injury which he made a comeback from via a brief return in the Indian Premier League.

Hamish Rutherford will replace Williamson in the squad while he is out and Tom Latham will stand in as captain, Stead said.

“Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality T20 Blast."

Stead added the rest of the touring party have returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

The Black Caps are looking to even the three-Test series against England after losing the opening match by five wickets inside four days at Lord's last week.

