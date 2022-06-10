Almost 20,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours - MetService

MetService has reported 19,397 lightning strikes in Aotearoa over 24 hours, with more thunderstorms expected across the country.

The thunderstorms will bring heavy rain, hail and wind.

“With the risk of severe thunderstorms there is a risk of damaging winds gusting greater than 110 km/h and possibly a few small tornadoes," MetService said.

Thunderstorm activity is likely to increase on Friday night in Horowhenua, Kāpiti and Wellington.

In the South Island, the risk of thunderstorms is low on Friday morning but the risk increases to high this afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit western parts of Canterbury, Otago and Southland into Friday night.

"These bring heavy rain, with snow in the mountains, hail and very squally wind gusts in excess of 110 km/h at times, and with small tornadoes possible about the West Coast," MetService said.

Also, there is moderate risk some of the thunderstorms could become severe and bring damaging winds greater than 110 km/h and potentially damaging tornadoes near the coast.

A lower risk of thunderstorms extends further east over both the North and South Island.

It comes after a day of wild weather on Thursday that saw flooding and lightning across the North Island.