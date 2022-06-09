John Tamihere announced as new Te Pāti Māori president

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader John Tamihere has been announced as the party's new president.

John Tamihere, chief executive of Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust (Source: Supplied)

He will replace the departing Che Wilson, who is stepping down to spend more time with his whānau and working on his business.

Tamihere, who co-led the party in 2020, said he was "focused and ready" for his new role.

"Our people are awakening to their rights and we are seeing more Māori movement on the streets," he said.

"We are here to show them they now have the voting alternative they always wanted when it comes to their voices, their needs and their rights, and that is Te Pāti Māori."

On Tamihere's appointment, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngārewa Packer said there was "no one better" to replace the departing Wilson.

"John Tamihere is a seasoned politician and one of our strongest advocates for Māori across multiple areas," she said.

"We are heading towards next year's election with more mana and strength than ever."