Police fatally shoot man at Wellington 'family harm incident'

Police have fatally shot a man while attending what was reported as a "family harm incident" in the Wellington suburb of Newlands on Tuesday afternoon.

Police at scene of Newlands incident. (Source: 1News)

Cordons are in place at Kingsbridge Place.

At least five police cars and two ambulances were at the scene.

It comes after residents took to social media to report hearing gunshots shortly after 4pm.

Police say they were called to the scene of a "family harm incident" around 3pm, where a man then made threats to officers and attempted to barricade himself inside with the alleged victim.

Police say they then fired "multiple shots at the man from outside the property, critically injuring him".

Officers immediately gave the man medical attention and requested an ambulance, however he died a short time later.

The woman at the address was found with non-life threatening injuries and has been treated at the scene by ambulance staff, police said.

A young person at the home was not physically injured.

1News reporters at the scene say two men wearing King Cobra gang patches have arrived and confronted police at the cordon.

A man wearing a King Cobra patch approaches police in Newlands. (Source: 1News)

Police say a formal identification process is now underway.

"We understand this will be a shock to the Newlands community and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," Inspector Tracey Thompson said in a statement.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and make enquiries.

"This will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, and we will be providing them with support."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is underway.

It comes as a body was also discovered in nearby Odell Reserve on Punjab Street, Khandallah around 4pm.

The two incidents have not been linked by police at this stage as investigations continue.