Hilary and Jeremy test out Sky City's latest thrilling attraction

Source: Seven Sharp

Along with pretending to be an All Black or an orc, there's a new attraction at Auckland's Sky City - and this one is something to scream about.

The Skyslide has just opened on the Sky Tower's observation deck.

The purpose-built virtual reality experience will have you thinking you're on an improbable mega slide floating in mid-air around the city's iconic tower.

Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells got a sneak peek at the dizzying new attraction.

To find out how they enjoyed the ride watch the video above.

EntertainmentAucklandTechnology

