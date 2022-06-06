Queen's Birthday Honours 2022 - the full list

A host of New Zealanders have been honoured for their service in the 2022 Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours list.
Among them are Tā Tipene O'Regan and Dame Silvia Cartwright, who have been made Additional Members of Order of The New Zealand.
Here is the full list of those receiving accolades.
The Order of New Zealand
The Honourable Dame Silvia Rose Cartwright, PCNZM, DBE, QSO, DStJ - For services to New Zealand
Sir Stephen (Tipene) Gerard O'Regan - For services to New Zealand
The New Zealand Order of Merit
DNZM - To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Ms Ruth Ellina Aitken, ONZM - For services to netball
Judge Carolyn Henwood, CNZM - For services to the State, youth and the arts
Dr Judith Helen McGregor, CNZM - For services to human rights and health
KNZM - To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Dr Patrick Wahanga Hohepa - For services to Maori culture and education
Mr Heughan Bassett Rennie, CBE, QC - For services to governance, the law, business and the community
Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga - For services to Pacific and public health
CNZM - To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Dr Alastair MacCormick - For services to tertiary education and the community
Mr Edward Colin Manson, ONZM - For services to philanthropy, urban development and business
Mr Benjamin Quentin Marshall - For services to rugby league
Mr John Anthony Monaghan - For services to the dairy industry
Ms Lisa Marie Reihana, MNZM - For services to the arts
Dr Miriam Edna Saphira - For services to the LGBTQIA+ community
Mr Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor - For services to cricket and Pacific communities
Dr David Graeme Woodfield - For services to transfusion medicine
ONZM - To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr Uddhav Prasad Adhikary, JP - For services to the Nepalese community
Dr Bryan William Robert Betty - For services to health
Dr Hilary Blacklock - For services to haematology
Mr Gresham Barry Bradley - For services to the LGBTQIA+ community and education
Mr Gregory John Brightwell (Matahi Avauli Brightwell) - For services to Waka Ama
Ms Mathilda Margareth Broodkoorn - For services to health and Maori
Ms Souella Maria Cumming, DStJ - For services to governance
Ms Hinerangi Rachael Edwards - For services to Maori, governance and education
Ms Pamela May Elgar - For services to hockey and women
Ms Susan Jane Elliott - For services to human rights advocacy, particularly refugees
Professor Francis Antony Frizelle - For services to health
Mr Donald John Griffin - For services to tertiary education and sport
Ms Lynda Louise Hagen - For services to law and the community
Professor John Graham Hampton - For services to agricultural science
Mrs Tangihaere Gloria Harihari-Hughes - For services to Maori and youth
Mr John Mitchel Kirkpatrick - For services to shearing sports
Mr Faafetai Jonathan Lemalu - For services to opera
Ms Denise Messiter - For services to Maori and health
Mr Brian Robert Mulligan - For services to physiotherapy
Dr Gordon Ian Nicholson - For services to health and the community
Emeritus Professor Anthony Ian Parker - For services to industrial design
Mr Roderick Christopher Dominic John Pelosi - For services to football
Mr Desmond Leslie Peters - For services to the snow sport industry
Ms Petronella (Marjet) Maria Pot - For services to women's health
Ms Beverly Margaret Pownall - For services to health, particularly breastfeeding
Dr Daphne Joan Rickson - For services to music therapy
Dr Anne Katherine Robertson - For services to sexual health
Mrs Lorraine Susan Scanlon - For services to Victim Support and the community
Mrs Bridget Ann Snedden - For services to people with learning disabilities
Dr Ian Alexander Noel Stringer - For services to conservation
Dr Oliver Robert Webber Sutherland - For services to the law and Maori and Pacific communities
Mr Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa - For services to Maori art, particularly ceramics
Dr John David Tait - For services to obstetrics and gynaecology
Dr Margrietha Johanna Theron - For services to science and the community
Mrs Sharyn Elizabeth Underwood - For services to dance
Ms Anne June Urlwin - For services to business
Mrs Eileen Nora Varley - For services to addiction services
Ms Lisa Walker - For services as a jeweller
Ms Bub (Hera) White - For services to Maori and tertiary education
Ms Chelsea Jane Winstanley - For services to the screen industry and Maori
MNZM - To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mrs Melegalenuu Ah Sam - For services to Pacific language education
Mr Nicholas Stuart Atkins, JP - For services to science and the community
Mr Lesi Ruby Atoni - For services to the Tokelau community
Mr David Lindsay Ayers - For services to local government and the community
Mr John Stephen Baird - For services to business and governance
Ms Carol Anne Kahutaha Berghan - For services to Maori
Mr John Tyson Bezett - For services to sport and recreation
Mrs Anne Marie Biggs - For services to education
Mr Noel Brian Birchall - For services to outdoor recreation and conservation
Mrs Sandra Joy Borland - For services to nursing and the Pacific community
Mr Matthew Faafetai Malietoa Brown - For services to mental health and the prevention of family violence
Mrs Sarah Clare Brown - For services to mental health and the prevention of family violence
Mr Christopher Bruce Chilton - For services to music and journalism
Inspector Dean Murray Clifford - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Ms Robyn Marire Harriet Corrigan - For services to social work
Mrs Adrienne Kathryn Dalton, JP - For services to conservation and youth
Detective Inspector David de Lange - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Reverend Louise Margaret Deans - For services to the community and women
Mr Hurimoana Nui Dennis - For services to Maori and the community
Mrs Makareta Mamoa Willow Desai - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Christopher James Ellison - For services to New Zealand-Australia relations
Mr Ross Duncan Everiss - For services to rugby
Mr Siaosi Fa'alogo - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Mrs Elizabeth Ann Forgie - For services to education
Mrs Margaret Letitia Fraser - For services to hepatology
Mrs Maha Tawfek Hassan Galal - For services to the Muslim community
Mr Richard Patrick Garratt - For services to tennis and Maori sport
Mrs Jennifer Mary Gordon - For services to Catholic education
Ms Dianne Kay Grennell - For services to Maori and the Public Service
Ms Elizabeth Anne Hakaraia - For services to the film and media industries
Mrs Marianne Hargreaves - For services to the arts
Dr Ella Yvette Henry - For services to Maori, education and media
Mr Bryan Mervyn Ernest Hocken - For services to agriculture and the rural community
Mr Gregory Bernard Horton - For services to philanthropy and governance
Dr Josephine Harle Howse - For services to education
Dr Beverley Lorraine James - For services to seniors
Mrs Estelle Pura Leask - For services to conservation and Maori
Dr Linita Manu'atu - For services to Pacific education and the Tongan community
Mr Paul Ernest McEwan - For services to neonatal care
Ms Kiriovea Jasmin McSweeney - For services to the film industry
Dr Robert John McNeill Mills - For services to wildlife conservation
Ms Sharon Louise Morgan - For services to the community, the arts and rugby
Mr Walter Ngakoma Ngamane - For services to Maori and tourism
Mr Hai Dinh Nguyen - For services to refugees and the Vietnamese community
Mrs Anna Elizabeth Osborne - For services to the community and occupational health and safety
Mrs Tolupene Peau - For services to the Tokelau community
Ms Jo Mere Pilkington - For services to the events sector and the community
Miss Grace Elizabeth Prendergast - For services to rowing
Mr Kenneth Alan Rintoul - For services to governance and the community
Ms Holly Irene Robinson - For services to athletics
Ms Sonya Lynne Rockhouse - For services to the community and occupational health and safety
Mrs Karla Anne Sanders - For services to bullying prevention
Ms Kim Shannon - For services to education and the Public Service
Ms Deidre Ann Shea - For services to education
Ms Stacey Anne Shortall - For services to the law and the community
Mr Hugh Edwin Stringleman - For services to agricultural journalism
Mr Mark Robertson Sutton - For services to conservation
Dr Mai Mohammed Hamdi Tamimi - For services to ethnic communities
Mr Teaiorangi Trevor Taurima - For services to Maori, sport and conservation
Ms Gaylene Katerina Te Rauna - For services to Maori and disabled people
The Reverend Victoria Pernel Terrell - For services to the disability community
Ms Margaret Ann Tod - For services to netball
Mrs Emma Kimberley Twigg - For services to rowing
Mr Bill Rangi Urale - For services to music and the community
Mr Henry van Tuel - For services to the Coastguard
Mrs Cynthia Grace Wallbridge - For services to dental health and education
Mr Patrick John Walsh - For services to education
Mrs Kerri Leigh Williams - For services to rowing
Mr Keith Lewis Woodley - For services to shorebird conservation
HONORARY
To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr Hans van Ess - For services to ju-jitsu
The Queen's Service Order – QSO
To be Companions of the Queen’s Service Order:
Mrs Fadumo Abdulkadir Ahmed - For services to ethnic communities, women and social entrepreneurship
Judge Andrew John Becroft - For services to the judiciary, children and youth
Ms Naomi Patricia Ferguson - For services to the Public Service
Reverend Jonathan Peter Hartley - For services to governance and the community
Mr Simon James Manning, JP - For services to funeral services and disaster victim identification
Ms Cheryll Bronwyn Martin - For services to the community
Dr Leslie Francis Molloy - For services to conservation and outdoor recreation
Ms Julie Read - For services to the State
The Queen's Service Medal - QSM
Mr William Michael Anderson - For services to Maori education and the community
Mrs Jennifer Louise Andrews, JP - For services to seniors and local government
Bishop Ross Graham Bay, OStJ - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Ian Wright Carter - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Ami Chand - For services to ethnic communities
Mr David James Clarke - For services to heritage preservation
Mr Michael Compton Cole - For services to the Coastguard and the RSA
Mr Ronald Leslie Cooke - For services to historical research
Mrs Glenise Audrey Day, OStJ - For services to the community
Dr Talduwa Gamage Chandrasoma Asoka Dias - For services to health and the Sri Lankan community
Ms Eleanor Joyce Doig - For services to the community
Mr Llewelyn Phillip Duval, JP - For services to the community
Mrs Christine Joy Greengrass - For services to the community (Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 14 May 2022, prior to the date of decease.)
Mrs Barbara Anne Hanna - For services to the community
Mrs Susan Elizabeth Hume - For services to education
Mr Mervyn Paul Huxford - For services to hockey and the community
Mr Samuel Bruce Inder - For services to the community
Mrs Nedra Julia Johnson - For services to the community and education
Sister Cynthia May Kearney - For services to missionary work and the community
Mr Paul Klemick - For services to historical research
Ms Jeanette Margaret Leebody, JP - For services to netball and the community
Ms Gabrielle-Sisifo Blanche Dunlop Makisi - For services to Pacific communities and education
Mr Neil Rex McDermott - For services to music promotion and the community
Mr Craig Sutherland McFarlane - For services to education and music
Ms Margaret McKibbin - For services to Scouting
Reverend Vaelua Salafai Mika - For services to church ministry and the Samoan community
Mrs Mary Elizabeth Money - For services to Girl Guides, women and the community
Mr Larry Alexander Morgan - For services to canoe sports and viticulture
Mrs Vivien Joy Morton - For services to the community
Ms Ellen Huia Norman - For services to Maori and mental health
Reverend Hiueni Nuku - For services to Tongan and Pacific communities
Mr Roy John Opie - For services to the community
Mr Harry Earl Pawsey - For services to advocacy and conservation
Mrs Virginia Ann Pawsey - For services to advocacy and conservation
Mrs Pushpa Devi Prasad - For services to the community
Mr Graeme Ernest Rice - For services to traffic and road safety
Mrs Elizabeth Ann Robbie - For service to historical research
Mrs Vaipou Saluni - For services to education and the Pacific community
Mr Michael Scrivener - For services to ethnic communities and refugees
Mrs Winifred Solomon - For services to Maori culture and heritage
Ms Irene Ann Somerville - For services to the community and historical research
Mr Yu-Shiun Tang - For services to Chinese communities and culture
Mrs Roberta Mihikore Te Huia - For services to Maori
Mr Luther Alafia Toloa, QPM, JP - For services to the Pacific community
Mrs Wendy Louise van Delden - For services to music
Mrs Heather Belle Waldron, JP - For services to the community
Ms Lynda Ruth Wallace - For services to heritage preservation and the community
Mr Ian David Wilson - For services to conservation
Mr Karel James Witten-Hannah, MStJ - For services to the community and education
Mr William Edward Woods, JP - For services to conservation and the community
Mr John Kenneth Wyatt - For services to the community
Mrs Sandra Jean Wyatt - For services to the community
The New Zealand Antarctic Medal - NZAM
Dr Ian Hawes - For services to Antarctic science and conservation