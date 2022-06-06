Queen's Birthday Honours 2022 - the full list

A host of New Zealanders have been honoured for their service in the 2022 Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours list.

Benji Marshall (Source: Photosport)

Among them are Tā Tipene O'Regan and Dame Silvia Cartwright, who have been made Additional Members of Order of The New Zealand.

Here is the full list of those receiving accolades.

The Order of New Zealand

The Honourable Dame Silvia Rose Cartwright, PCNZM, DBE, QSO, DStJ - For services to New Zealand

Sir Stephen (Tipene) Gerard O'Regan - For services to New Zealand

Dame Silvia Cartwright and Tā Tipene O'Regan (Source: 1News)

The New Zealand Order of Merit

DNZM - To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Ms Ruth Ellina Aitken, ONZM - For services to netball

Judge Carolyn Henwood, CNZM - For services to the State, youth and the arts

Dr Judith Helen McGregor, CNZM - For services to human rights and health

KNZM - To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Dr Patrick Wahanga Hohepa - For services to Maori culture and education

Mr Heughan Bassett Rennie, CBE, QC - For services to governance, the law, business and the community

Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga - For services to Pacific and public health

CNZM - To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Dr Alastair MacCormick - For services to tertiary education and the community

Mr Edward Colin Manson, ONZM - For services to philanthropy, urban development and business

Mr Benjamin Quentin Marshall - For services to rugby league

Mr John Anthony Monaghan - For services to the dairy industry

Ms Lisa Marie Reihana, MNZM - For services to the arts

Dr Miriam Edna Saphira - For services to the LGBTQIA+ community

Mr Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor - For services to cricket and Pacific communities

Dr David Graeme Woodfield - For services to transfusion medicine

ONZM - To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Uddhav Prasad Adhikary, JP - For services to the Nepalese community

Dr Bryan William Robert Betty - For services to health

Dr Hilary Blacklock - For services to haematology

Mr Gresham Barry Bradley - For services to the LGBTQIA+ community and education

Mr Gregory John Brightwell (Matahi Avauli Brightwell) - For services to Waka Ama

Ms Mathilda Margareth Broodkoorn - For services to health and Maori

Ms Souella Maria Cumming, DStJ - For services to governance

Ms Hinerangi Rachael Edwards - For services to Maori, governance and education

Ms Pamela May Elgar - For services to hockey and women

Ms Susan Jane Elliott - For services to human rights advocacy, particularly refugees

Professor Francis Antony Frizelle - For services to health

Mr Donald John Griffin - For services to tertiary education and sport

Ms Lynda Louise Hagen - For services to law and the community

Professor John Graham Hampton - For services to agricultural science

Mrs Tangihaere Gloria Harihari-Hughes - For services to Maori and youth

Mr John Mitchel Kirkpatrick - For services to shearing sports

Mr Faafetai Jonathan Lemalu - For services to opera

Ms Denise Messiter - For services to Maori and health

Mr Brian Robert Mulligan - For services to physiotherapy

Dr Gordon Ian Nicholson - For services to health and the community

Emeritus Professor Anthony Ian Parker - For services to industrial design

Mr Roderick Christopher Dominic John Pelosi - For services to football

Mr Desmond Leslie Peters - For services to the snow sport industry

Ms Petronella (Marjet) Maria Pot - For services to women's health

Ms Beverly Margaret Pownall - For services to health, particularly breastfeeding

Dr Daphne Joan Rickson - For services to music therapy

Dr Anne Katherine Robertson - For services to sexual health

Mrs Lorraine Susan Scanlon - For services to Victim Support and the community

Mrs Bridget Ann Snedden - For services to people with learning disabilities

Dr Ian Alexander Noel Stringer - For services to conservation

Dr Oliver Robert Webber Sutherland - For services to the law and Maori and Pacific communities

Mr Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa - For services to Maori art, particularly ceramics

Dr John David Tait - For services to obstetrics and gynaecology

Dr Margrietha Johanna Theron - For services to science and the community

Mrs Sharyn Elizabeth Underwood - For services to dance

Ms Anne June Urlwin - For services to business

Mrs Eileen Nora Varley - For services to addiction services

Ms Lisa Walker - For services as a jeweller

Ms Bub (Hera) White - For services to Maori and tertiary education

Ms Chelsea Jane Winstanley - For services to the screen industry and Maori

MNZM - To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mrs Melegalenuu Ah Sam - For services to Pacific language education

Mr Nicholas Stuart Atkins, JP - For services to science and the community

Mr Lesi Ruby Atoni - For services to the Tokelau community

Mr David Lindsay Ayers - For services to local government and the community

Mr John Stephen Baird - For services to business and governance

Ms Carol Anne Kahutaha Berghan - For services to Maori

Mr John Tyson Bezett - For services to sport and recreation

Mrs Anne Marie Biggs - For services to education

Mr Noel Brian Birchall - For services to outdoor recreation and conservation

Mrs Sandra Joy Borland - For services to nursing and the Pacific community

Mr Matthew Faafetai Malietoa Brown - For services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

Mrs Sarah Clare Brown - For services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

Mr Christopher Bruce Chilton - For services to music and journalism

Inspector Dean Murray Clifford - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Ms Robyn Marire Harriet Corrigan - For services to social work

Mrs Adrienne Kathryn Dalton, JP - For services to conservation and youth

Detective Inspector David de Lange - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Reverend Louise Margaret Deans - For services to the community and women

Mr Hurimoana Nui Dennis - For services to Maori and the community

Mrs Makareta Mamoa Willow Desai - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Christopher James Ellison - For services to New Zealand-Australia relations

Mr Ross Duncan Everiss - For services to rugby

Mr Siaosi Fa'alogo - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mrs Elizabeth Ann Forgie - For services to education

Mrs Margaret Letitia Fraser - For services to hepatology

Mrs Maha Tawfek Hassan Galal - For services to the Muslim community

Mr Richard Patrick Garratt - For services to tennis and Maori sport

Mrs Jennifer Mary Gordon - For services to Catholic education

Ms Dianne Kay Grennell - For services to Maori and the Public Service

Ms Elizabeth Anne Hakaraia - For services to the film and media industries

Mrs Marianne Hargreaves - For services to the arts

Dr Ella Yvette Henry - For services to Maori, education and media

Mr Bryan Mervyn Ernest Hocken - For services to agriculture and the rural community

Mr Gregory Bernard Horton - For services to philanthropy and governance

Dr Josephine Harle Howse - For services to education

Dr Beverley Lorraine James - For services to seniors

Mrs Estelle Pura Leask - For services to conservation and Maori

Dr Linita Manu'atu - For services to Pacific education and the Tongan community

Mr Paul Ernest McEwan - For services to neonatal care

Ms Kiriovea Jasmin McSweeney - For services to the film industry

Dr Robert John McNeill Mills - For services to wildlife conservation

Ms Sharon Louise Morgan - For services to the community, the arts and rugby

Mr Walter Ngakoma Ngamane - For services to Maori and tourism

Mr Hai Dinh Nguyen - For services to refugees and the Vietnamese community

Mrs Anna Elizabeth Osborne - For services to the community and occupational health and safety

Mrs Tolupene Peau - For services to the Tokelau community

Ms Jo Mere Pilkington - For services to the events sector and the community

Miss Grace Elizabeth Prendergast - For services to rowing

Mr Kenneth Alan Rintoul - For services to governance and the community

Ms Holly Irene Robinson - For services to athletics

Ms Sonya Lynne Rockhouse - For services to the community and occupational health and safety

Mrs Karla Anne Sanders - For services to bullying prevention

Ms Kim Shannon - For services to education and the Public Service

Ms Deidre Ann Shea - For services to education

Ms Stacey Anne Shortall - For services to the law and the community

Mr Hugh Edwin Stringleman - For services to agricultural journalism

Mr Mark Robertson Sutton - For services to conservation

Dr Mai Mohammed Hamdi Tamimi - For services to ethnic communities

Mr Teaiorangi Trevor Taurima - For services to Maori, sport and conservation

Ms Gaylene Katerina Te Rauna - For services to Maori and disabled people

The Reverend Victoria Pernel Terrell - For services to the disability community

Ms Margaret Ann Tod - For services to netball

Mrs Emma Kimberley Twigg - For services to rowing

Mr Bill Rangi Urale - For services to music and the community

Mr Henry van Tuel - For services to the Coastguard

Mrs Cynthia Grace Wallbridge - For services to dental health and education

Mr Patrick John Walsh - For services to education

Mrs Kerri Leigh Williams - For services to rowing

Mr Keith Lewis Woodley - For services to shorebird conservation

HONORARY

To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Hans van Ess - For services to ju-jitsu

The Queen's Service Order – QSO

To be Companions of the Queen’s Service Order:

Mrs Fadumo Abdulkadir Ahmed - For services to ethnic communities, women and social entrepreneurship

Judge Andrew John Becroft - For services to the judiciary, children and youth

Ms Naomi Patricia Ferguson - For services to the Public Service

Reverend Jonathan Peter Hartley - For services to governance and the community

Mr Simon James Manning, JP - For services to funeral services and disaster victim identification

Ms Cheryll Bronwyn Martin - For services to the community

Dr Leslie Francis Molloy - For services to conservation and outdoor recreation

Ms Julie Read - For services to the State

The Queen's Service Medal - QSM

Mr William Michael Anderson - For services to Maori education and the community

Mrs Jennifer Louise Andrews, JP - For services to seniors and local government

Bishop Ross Graham Bay, OStJ - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Ian Wright Carter - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Ami Chand - For services to ethnic communities

Mr David James Clarke - For services to heritage preservation

Mr Michael Compton Cole - For services to the Coastguard and the RSA

Mr Ronald Leslie Cooke - For services to historical research

Mrs Glenise Audrey Day, OStJ - For services to the community

Dr Talduwa Gamage Chandrasoma Asoka Dias - For services to health and the Sri Lankan community

Ms Eleanor Joyce Doig - For services to the community

Mr Llewelyn Phillip Duval, JP - For services to the community

Mrs Christine Joy Greengrass - For services to the community (Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 14 May 2022, prior to the date of decease.)

Mrs Barbara Anne Hanna - For services to the community

Mrs Susan Elizabeth Hume - For services to education

Mr Mervyn Paul Huxford - For services to hockey and the community

Mr Samuel Bruce Inder - For services to the community

Mrs Nedra Julia Johnson - For services to the community and education

Sister Cynthia May Kearney - For services to missionary work and the community

Mr Paul Klemick - For services to historical research

Ms Jeanette Margaret Leebody, JP - For services to netball and the community

Ms Gabrielle-Sisifo Blanche Dunlop Makisi - For services to Pacific communities and education

Mr Neil Rex McDermott - For services to music promotion and the community

Mr Craig Sutherland McFarlane - For services to education and music

Ms Margaret McKibbin - For services to Scouting

Reverend Vaelua Salafai Mika - For services to church ministry and the Samoan community

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Money - For services to Girl Guides, women and the community

Mr Larry Alexander Morgan - For services to canoe sports and viticulture

Mrs Vivien Joy Morton - For services to the community

Ms Ellen Huia Norman - For services to Maori and mental health

Reverend Hiueni Nuku - For services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Mr Roy John Opie - For services to the community

Mr Harry Earl Pawsey - For services to advocacy and conservation

Mrs Virginia Ann Pawsey - For services to advocacy and conservation

Mrs Pushpa Devi Prasad - For services to the community

Mr Graeme Ernest Rice - For services to traffic and road safety

Mrs Elizabeth Ann Robbie - For service to historical research

Mrs Vaipou Saluni - For services to education and the Pacific community

Mr Michael Scrivener - For services to ethnic communities and refugees

Mrs Winifred Solomon - For services to Maori culture and heritage

Ms Irene Ann Somerville - For services to the community and historical research

Mr Yu-Shiun Tang - For services to Chinese communities and culture

Mrs Roberta Mihikore Te Huia - For services to Maori

Mr Luther Alafia Toloa, QPM, JP - For services to the Pacific community

Mrs Wendy Louise van Delden - For services to music

Mrs Heather Belle Waldron, JP - For services to the community

Ms Lynda Ruth Wallace - For services to heritage preservation and the community

Mr Ian David Wilson - For services to conservation

Mr Karel James Witten-Hannah, MStJ - For services to the community and education

Mr William Edward Woods, JP - For services to conservation and the community

Mr John Kenneth Wyatt - For services to the community

Mrs Sandra Jean Wyatt - For services to the community

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal - NZAM

Dr Ian Hawes - For services to Antarctic science and conservation