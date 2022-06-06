Body found in Canterbury river, mother of missing man contacted

Source: 1News

The discovery of a body near the Waimakariri River in Canterbury has prompted police to contact the mother of a man who has been missing for nearly a year.

Waimakariri River.

Waimakariri River. (Source: istock.com)

Stuff has reported the mother of Joel Linwood, who was last seen fleeing towards the then-flooded river following a truck crash in July 2021, was notified by police about the body after it was found on Sunday.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle at the time and sustained injuries.

Linwood was wanted by police at the time of the crash for cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet, however his family have maintained he was not on the run.

A spokesperson for police said a member of the public had found the body at 3.40pm on Sunday.

At this stage, police say the death is unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

