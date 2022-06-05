Retired Christchurch teacher set to rebuild culled forest

A forest that provided much of the wood to build Christchurch more than 160 years ago is being re-established, thanks to a retired teacher.

Dennis McMurtrie worked at Papanui High School for over 40 years, which is where part of Papanui Bush used to be before it was cut down.

“The bush was cut down in the 1850s in about three and a half years and a lot of Christchurch was built using the timber,” said McMurtrie.

Kahikatea and totara dominated the landscape and Maori would hunt native birds like kereru in the 30-hectare forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, most of the land is covered in concrete, except for four hectares which had been set aside for drainage.

Mr McMurtrie recently retired and has convinced the Christchurch City Council to give up what’s left to nature.

He has rallied other residents to plant native seedlings through the site, in the hope of creating a green space and bringing native birds back.

“I feel really good about it actually,” said McMurtie.

Christchurch City Councillor Mike Davidson said it was an easy project to support.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the urban form of Christchurch to try and create more high-density living and so we need to protect our green spaces,” said Davidson.