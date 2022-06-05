Lotto to consider gambling harm before a move to 3 weekly draws

Lotto New Zealand says it could be up to five years before a third weekly draw gets underway.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The organisation has filed expression of interest documents for the potential suppliers of a replacement to the gaming system.

It includes possible plans for games in the coming years, including the potential for a third draw and expanding the online offer.

The organisation says any of the changes, including to Lotto or Powerball, would take 18 months or longer to put in place if they were approved.

If it decided to launch a third draw it would take between three and five years to put in place after gaining approval, it said in a statement.

Lotto said another draw would be thoroughly scrutinised for its impact on gambling harm.

Lotto said if it decided to proceed with the changes it would consult extensively with the Department of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Health and that any change would be subject to ministerial approval.

rnz.co.nz