Tauranga by-election: voting opens across seven sites

Advance voting in the Tauranga by-election opens on Saturday.

Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. (Source: Getty)

Electoral Commission voting services manager Graeme Astle said voters have the choice of seven sites around the city at which to vote early.

They included the Bayfair, Tauranga Crossing and Fraser Cove shopping centres.

Advance voting was planned with the aim of increasing participation, Astle said.

"It's giving people a larger opportunity - more days leading up to election day to cast their vote if they wish, and a wide range of voting places.

"Hopefully they will find them in places that people often go to about their normal daily business."

Voters can use their individual easy-vote card they should have received in the mail, or could enrol to vote at any of the sites.

The Tauranga seat was made vacant by the resignation from Parliament of National MP Simon Bridges, in April.

There are 12 candidates contesting the seat, with transport, health reforms and housing hot topics at a recent debate.

Voting is to close at 7pm on the official election day, 18 June.

