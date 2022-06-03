Two more Omicron subvariants detected in NZ community

Two more Omicron subvariants have been detected circulating in the community according to the Ministry of Health.

Temperature check during pandemic (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

In their Friday report, the ministry says four cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 and one case of the subvariant BA.4 have been picked up in the community.

"These are the first BA.4 and BA.5 cases reported in the community, with no clear link to the border."

As well as these cases, another seven cases of BA.2.12.1 have been found in the community.

"These Omicron subvariants are prevalent overseas and have been detected at our border for many weeks. Their presence in the community is not unexpected and further cases are expected," the ministry said in a statement.

All three subvariants are more transmissible that BA.2 which is currently the dominant variant in New Zealand.

BA.2.12.1 is responsible for an uptick in cases in the US over the last two months.

"In addition to the community testing, wastewater results returned in the past week have detected BA.4 or BA.5 in Auckland, New Plymouth and Porirua and BA.2.12.1 in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Palmerston North and Taupō," the ministry said.

"Together the community cases and wastewater results suggest that the BA.4/5 and BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariants are circulating in parts of the community in New Zealand."

The detection of the new subvariants won't see a change to public health settings the ministry says.

It comes as there were 6232 Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 14 deaths reported.