6232 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 14 deaths reported

There are 6232 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 390 people in hospital with the virus, three less than Thursday.

Eight people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 14 deaths of people with Covid-19. The ministry said 13 people had died in the past eight days, while the 14th death was a case from late 2020.

The ministry explained the case had recovered from the virus at the time of their death, but Covid-19 had recently been found to have been a contributory cause of their death.

Of the 14 deaths, two were aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Four of them were from Canterbury, three were from the Auckland region, and one each were from Northland, Taranaki, Whanganui, the Wellington region, Nelson-Marlborough, South Canterbury and the Southern DHB area.

Ten were men and four were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1210.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6850, down from 6960 a week ago, and down on 6937 24 hours ago.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (161), Auckland (1907), Waikato (443), Bay of Plenty (196), Lakes (77), Hawke's Bay (189), MidCentral (227), Whanganui (73), Taranaki (177), Tairāwhiti (45), Wairarapa (55), Capital and Coast (556), Hutt Valley (237), Nelson Marlborough (239), Canterbury (1007), South Canterbury (99), Southern (467) and West Coast (73).

The location of four cases is unknown.

The ministry said 6018 of Friday's cases were detected through RATs and 214 through PCR tests.

A total of 3038 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,563 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 47,933. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 69 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry said Covid-19 case updates will be published on Saturday and Sunday over the long weekend. There won't be an update on Monday, so Tuesday's case update for the preceding 48 hours.

