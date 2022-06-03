Prince Louis delights with his expressions next to the Queen

Young Prince Louis has stolen the show at the Trooping the Colour with his delightful expressions during the fly past at the beginning of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Taking pride of place next to the real star - the Queen - he showed the full range of emotions during the fly past, waving to the planes overhead and also covering his ears when the noise got too much for his four-year-old ears.

The Queen and Prince Louis (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen appeared to enjoy his enthusiasm, chatting with her great-grandson as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute her.

The six-minute display included a formation of Typhoon fighter jets flying in the shape of the number 70.

The crowds were earlier treated to the sight of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with proud mother Kate and their step-grandmother Camilla, in a carriage procession.

The trio of young royals happily waved to the crowd in their first major public outing for a Jubilee.

Elizabeth, who became Queen at 25, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne.