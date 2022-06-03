Fire engulfs Mount Maunganui home, concerns for 1 person

A Mount Maunganui home has been gutted after a fire engulfed the building on Friday afternoon.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen across the city as emergency services rushed to put it out.

At the height of the fire, loud bangs could be heard as the fire ripped through the home on Orkney Road.

By 4.30pm, the fire had mostly been extinguished.

Locals told 1News they could see the smoke from a distance and ran over to investigate.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they have concerns for one person and are asking people in neighbouring properties to keep doors and windows closed.