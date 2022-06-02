Watch: Gun salute kicks off NZ Jubilee celebrations

By Jessica Swan
Source: 1News

The Queen's jubilee celebrations have started with a bang in Wellington.

At midday on Thursday, a 21-gun salute was fired to mark the anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

The salute was held at Point Jerningham in Wellington, the only permanent salute battery in New Zealand.

It came as part of a wider celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne, and making her the only British Monarch to achieve this milestone.

Many other events will be taking place to commemorate the occasion, both in Aotearoa and overseas, including a beacon which will be lit across all the capital cities in the commonwealth.

READ MORE: Official portrait of the Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee

A 21-gun salute will be conducted again on Monday to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, and on Tuesday the 14th of June, a 19-gun salute to welcome the Prime Minister of Samoa on her visit to New Zealand.

Although there is little difference between the salutes themselves, the royals and heads of state always receive 21-gun salutes, while heads of government receive 19-gun salutes.

New ZealandRoyalty

