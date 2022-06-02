TJ Perenara the first Hurricane to reach 150 Super games

TJ Perenara will become the first player to reach the 150-game milestone for the Hurricanes when he starts against the Brumbies in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final in Canberra on Saturday night.

TJ Perenara is tackled against the Brumbies in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

“This is a phenomenal achievement and epitomises TJ’s commitment to our club,” coach Jason Holland said.

“As a group we are in awe of what he has done for the Hurricanes and we are desperate to make it a memorable night to do this milestone justice,” said Holland.

Holland has made a handful of changes to his who lost to the Force in Perth last weekend – the biggest being the return of Jordie Barrett to the midfield and Ardie Savea in the back row.

Both Barrett and Holland missed the trip to Perth due to illness.

Lock Isaia Walker-Leawere also returns.

“It’s good to have Izzy back in after being unwell,” Holland said. “He’s a big man, and we’re going to need the big strong men against the Brumbies in the forwards around set piece, so now that he’s back to 100% we’re hoping for big things from him on Saturday.

Hurricanes team to face the Brumbies in a Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final, kick-off 9.45pm is:

1. Tevita Mafileo

2. Dane Coles

3. Owen Franks

4. James Blackwell

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Blake Gibson

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Ardie Savea ©

9. TJ Perenara

10. Aidan Morgan

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Julian Savea

15. Josh Moorby

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Caleb Delany

20. Brayden Iose

21. Jamie Booth

22. Ruben Love

23. Wes Goosen