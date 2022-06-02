Rieko Ioane back in midfield for Blues in playoff against Highlanders

Blues midfielder Rieko Ioane has returned from a hamstring injury to start for his side in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Highlanders at Eden Park on Saturday.

Rieko Ioane is back after a hamstring strain. (Source: Photosport)

Ioane, who has missed the Blues’ last two wins over the Brumbies and Waratahs, is one of several big names to return.

Beauden Barrett is back at No.10 after sitting out last weekend’s last-gasp win in Sydney, with halfback Finlay Christie, midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, wing Mark Telea and fullback Stephen Perofeta also back.

Wing Caleb Clarke has failed to recover from his hamstring problem suffered in his side’s big win over the Rebels on May 6.

In the forwards, Tom Robinson will start at lock alongside rookie James Tucker, with Hoskins Sotutu and Dalton Papalii back in the loose forward mix.

A win against the Highlanders would the Blues' 14th consecutive victory this season.

“We have faced a number of games this year that we have treated as must-win tests, but now we are in that situation of winner progresses, and loser ends their season,” said coach Leon MacDonald.

“We do not want to be constrained by that, but relish and enjoy the challenge that it brings. We have been performance-led this year, and we feel if we play to our potential, that the result will take care of itself.”

He said it was invaluable for his most experienced players to have the luxury of a week off to freshen up, and at the same time had proof that there was quality back-up available after the late victory over the Waratahs.

“Our entire focus is on this one game. The Highlanders have an excellent record against us and with nothing to lose, they will come at us hard and can be an extremely dangerous running team,” said MacDonald.

“Quality front-foot ball, playing in the right parts of the field, with accuracy and confidence, both with and without the ball, will provide us with opportunities on the scoreboard."

Highlanders coach Tony Brown said he and his side were relishing the opportunity.

“I can’t think of a bigger challenge than this one for our team, to play the Blues at Eden Park, we are going to have to be at our very best across the park," he said. "They have been the form team all season and played some incredible rugby.

“We know the mixed season we have had but in a play-off game you don’t have to be consistent for six months, just 80 minutes.”

All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell returns from a long injury layoff.

Blues team to play the Highlanders in their Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final at Eden Park on Saturday, kick-off 7.05pm is:

1. Alex Hodgman

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Ofa Tuungafasi

4. James Tucker

5. Tom Robinson

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papalii ©

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Mark Telea

12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Bryce Heem

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Soane Vikena

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Luke Romano

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. AJ Lam

23. Zarn Sullivan

Highlanders:

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Andrew Makalio

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Bryn Evans

5. Josh Dickson

6. Hugh Renton

7. Billy Harmon

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u

9. Aaron Smith (c)

10. Marty Banks

11. Mosese Dawai

12. Scott Gregory

13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen

14. Fetuli Paea

15. Connor Garden Bachop

Reserves

16. Leni Apisai

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Mau

19. Max Hicks

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Liam Coombes-Fabling

23. Denny Solomona