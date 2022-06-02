Kiwi Royal fanatics camp out on The Mall, London

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

Two Royal superfans from Tauranga have secured a prime spot on The Mall for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Mall, London.

Friends Suzanna Litten and Shay Ridley set up their tent this afternoon as anticipation builds ahead of the four-day bumper weekend.

“We can’t believe it,” Litten told 1News.

“We had to get on a train, a few buses, a big sweaty walk with our big sleeping bags and the tent we only found this morning.”

The pair have pitched up close to the entrance of Buckingham Palace just metres from the stage set up for the Platinum Party, headlined by big stars including Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross and Elton John.

They’re not phased by the weekend’s forecast of heavy rains showers, instead enjoying every moment of the historic occasion.

“We’ve always been royalists, like our grandmas and mums are actually royalists so we’ve actually been royalists forever."

Their presence has attracted interest from those setting up nearby and a number of international media.

“We’re the only Kiwis. Everyone keeps taking photos of us,” Ridley said.

“When we say ‘we’re from New Zealand’ people are like ‘Oh my gosh,’” she added

“We’ve got Americans, English but no New Zealanders here yet, we’re the first ones.”

The devoted royalists say they’re hoping to get a royal wave from the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

“She’s just elegant," they say of the duchess.

