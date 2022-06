A large carving that was stolen from Kaiapoi Pā last week has been recovered.

Police searched a North Canterbury address on Wednesday and found the carving, along with several other stolen items.

The artefact is historically and culturally significant and dates back to the late 1800s.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with burglary and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Further charges have also been laid in relation to the stolen artefact.