Niue administers expired Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

Fifty-one people in Niue have been given expired doses of Pfizer, the Niuean Government has said.

The Pfizer vaccine.

It said the doses were administered on May 24 to 48 16 and 17 year olds and three adults.

“We are working closely with New Zealand’s Ministry of Health and New Zealand’s Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) on incident management and clinical advice,” Gaylene Tasmania, director-general of Niue's Ministry of Social Services, said.

She added IMAC medical advisers don't recommend re vaccinating the healthy 16 and 17 year olds because the vaccine is likely still viable.

“Niue’s health officials regularly communicate with the people who received the expired doses and confirm that this isolated incident only affects this vaccine campaign,” Tasmania said.

Niue detected its first ever case of Covid-19 on March 9, the person had arrived in the country from New Zealand.