Niue records first Covid-19 case in arrival from NZ

Niue has detected its first case of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Sir Robert's Wharf in Alofi, Niue.

The case arrived on a flight from New Zealand with 26 other passengers on Monday, March 7, Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"The case is currently in quarantine and will be monitored closely by health officials," he said.

The passengers had all tested negative for the virus prior to departure.

Tagelagi said the case "is double vaccinated and boosted and had returned a negative PCR test 72 hours and RATs prior to boarding their flight from New Zealand".

"Our extremely high vaccination rate is another factor in our favour, as it slows the spread of transmission and reduces the health impacts in those who do contract this virus.

"All officials that are deemed to have come in close contact with the case are currently in isolation and will be closely monitored and tested according to protocol."

He said while the 26 other passengers have returned a negative Covid-19 test, they will continue to be monitored and undergo day three testing.

"We have expected this virus, we have prepared for it, and we are ready to contain its spread. We have remained vigilant; we have caught this case – and now I ask you to remain vigilant too."

