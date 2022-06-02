12 people arrested in gang-related activity in Auckland

Twelve people have been arrested for gang-related activity in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga on Thursday evening.

Suspicious activity on Swan Crescent believed to have involved firearms was reported to police at around 5.30pm.

As a precaution, the Armed Offenders Squad joined police in responding to the call.

Two vehicles attempted to flee the scene but were stopped by police.

Two homes were also searched, with a total of 12 people arrested and taken into custody. Police said all were thought to have gang affiliations.

No shots were fired and there is not believed to be any significant risk to the community.