Tornadoes damage Kapiti Coast properties

Two mini tornadoes have damaged properties on the Kapiti Coast on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were called out to Waikanae Beach at 11.10am after a mini tornado lifted the roofs of three homes.

Twenty minutes later, crews were also called to Otaihanga, inland from Waikanae Beach, where a mini tornado uprooted trees and bought down powerlines.

Multiple buildings on the same Otaihanga property were also damaged.

FENZ assisted with putting tarpaulins on roofs at the damaged Waikanae Beach homes.

No injuries were reported from either tornado.