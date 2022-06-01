Tornadoes damage Kapiti Coast properties

Source: 1News

Two mini tornadoes have damaged properties on the Kapiti Coast on Wednesday morning.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were called out to Waikanae Beach at 11.10am after a mini tornado lifted the roofs of three homes.

Twenty minutes later, crews were also called to Otaihanga, inland from Waikanae Beach, where a mini tornado uprooted trees and bought down powerlines.

Multiple buildings on the same Otaihanga property were also damaged.

FENZ assisted with putting tarpaulins on roofs at the damaged Waikanae Beach homes.

No injuries were reported from either tornado.

New ZealandWellingtonWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

2

Former Dilworth teacher guilty of sexually abusing students

3

8182 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 13 deaths reported

4

Waste Management fined after worker died in 'gas chamber'

5

Auckland baby death: Man charged with assault

Latest Stories

Tornadoes damage Kapiti Coast properties

Former Dilworth teacher guilty of sexually abusing students

8182 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 13 deaths reported

Pharmac: Govt accepts improvement needed to drug-buying agency

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

Related Stories

Waste Management fined after worker died in 'gas chamber'

Heavy rain, lightning and warm winds predicted for North Island

Watch: Motorists struggle through Mount Maunganui flooding

Woman dies after delayed breast cancer diagnosis