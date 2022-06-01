Three injured after shunt locomotive derails in Auckland

Three KiwiRail workers have been injured after a shunt locomotive derailed in Auckland.

File image of train tracks (Source: istock.com)

David Gordon, KiwiRail's acting CEO, said the incident occurred at around 1.25am on Wednesday.

One of the workers was treated at the scene, while the others were taken to hospital for observation.

St John Ambulance said the pair taken to hospital were in moderate conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shunt locomotive had derailed near St Johns, damaging a section of the track.

Gordon said the damage includes a turnout and a set of signalling points.

The incident has affected Eastern Line trains, with Auckland Transport advising commuters to take buses instead.

Eastern Line services are running between Manukau & Otahuhu to a 20-minute frequency due to an earlier incident. We recommend taking a scheduled bus. Scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets and AT Hop cards. Check AT Mobile App & Train Line Status for further info. pic.twitter.com/BuZVZTjcrO — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 31, 2022

"KiwiRail staff are on site and will work to re-open the line as soon as possible," Gordon said.

"A full investigation will take place to understand how today's incident unfolded, however it is too early to speculate regarding cause at this stage."