Reinforced Crusaders embracing playoffs pressure against Reds

The Crusaders have been given a refresher course on playoffs mentality by coach Scott Robertson ahead of their quarter-final against the Reds in Christchurch on Friday night.

Will Jordan makes a break against the Brumbies with Jack Goodhue in support. (Source: Photosport)

The red and blacks have become finals experts under Scott Robertson, winning every playoff match they’ve been involved in since he took over in 2017.

But while they won the Super Rugby Aotearoa final against the Chiefs in Christchurch last year, that was a one-off – a playoff between the top two ranked teams based on the regular season. There were no quarter-finals or semifinals. Similarly, the Blues won the trans-Tasman title at Eden Park last year after qualifying top with the Highlanders.

And the year before the Crusaders won the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa competition – brought about because of Covid – by virtue of finishing first after the round robin. There were no playoffs in 2021.

“The most important part that we talk about is the game at the end of the week is the most important game,” Robertson said after naming his team on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a lot of history but the ability to draw on all those lessons and know what it takes to do it is important – and it starts again. And [the important thing is] just love it – enjoy the game, the week and each other’s company.”

Fullback Will Jordan said: “The boys are hugely excited about finals footy. We haven’t had a lot of it over the last few years due to changes with Covid. That’s something we’ve talked about, and the boys are looking forward to walking towards the pressure.”

They will do so while being navigating by their finals talisman Richie Mo’unga, the No.10 back from a finger injury after missing the last two games, including last weekend’s scrappy 28-15 victory over the Reds at Orangetheory Stadium.

It’s a difficult demotion for Fergus Burke, who has played well – and kicked for goal brilliantly – as there is no room for him in the 23, Robertson preferring the impact that George Bridge and Braydon Ennor can provide from the bench.

But there is no question about the return for Mo’unga. “The kick battle and knowing when to run and when to kick is a big part of his game,” said Jordan. “It’s great having him back in that sense and he’s a guy with a lot of playoff experience."

There is a new midfield in David Havili and Jack Goodhue – the Crusaders’ strongest - with Leicester Fainga’anuku and Sevu Reece on the wings. Hooker Codie Taylor returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a rib injury.

Pablo Matera starts at blindside flanker after being yellow carded for his tip tackle against the Reds last weekend and dodging a ban this week for foul play.

The Matera incident would have created a nervous few moments for Robertson because a red card would have ruled him out for the rest of the season.

As it was, he escaped with a lighter sanction on a night which began well for the Crusaders, who led 21-3 at halftime, but which descended into frustration in the second half.

A contributing factor was their aimless kicking.

“I think we can still expect a bit of kicking on Friday night,” Jordan said. “Looking at the weather, it looks a little bit dicey and finals footy is about playing in the right areas of the field and putting it in front of the forwards.”

Taylor said of his emotions on the sideline: “It was frustrating. It was pretty clear we had opportunities but we just didn’t finish them.”

Crusaders team to play the Reds in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final at Orangetheory Stadium on Friday, kick-off 7.05pm, is:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Oli Jager

4. Scott Barrett ©

5. Sam Whitelock

6. Pablo Matera

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Cullen Grace

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

12. David Havili

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Zach Gallagher

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitch Drummond

22. Braydon Ennor

23. George Bridge