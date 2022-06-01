NRA boss trolled by comedian over 'thoughts and prayers'

An undercover comedian crashed the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston and trolled the group's presidents for offering "thoughts and prayers" for those affected by deadly mass shootings in the US.

Jason Selvig of the Good Liars took the floor when NRA members were given the opportunity to address the long-standing chief executive of the lobby group.

The trolling of Wayne LaPierre came just days after 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Texas.

"They all say that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough to stop these mass shootings, and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns, to get weapons," Selvig said.

He then listed a number of mass shootings, including Columbine (13 dead), Sandy Hook (26), Pulse nightclub (49), Las Vegas (59), and more.

"You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough, and frankly that’s not true," Selvig continued.

"The NRA under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and maybe these mass shootings would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more and we prayed a little bit more.

"If we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers, these mass shootings will stop."

He finished by thanking LaPierre for all his thoughts and prayers.

LaPierre appeared to recognise he was being mocked, although others in the audience did not.

The phrase thoughts and prayers has become somewhat of a cliche, parroted by pro-gun politicians and pundits in the wake of each gun atrocity in the US.