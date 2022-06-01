New Brighton woman fights for others despite own loss and cancer

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner, Sarah Luxton, of New Brighton, has been dealt some heavy blows in life, but continues to bravely fight on.

After losing her 13-day-old baby, Luxton was raising money for those grieving the loss of a child when she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Since then, Luxton has worked on staying in the moment and has developed a positive and forward-focussed attitude that her friends and family admire.

Luxton's selflessness is making her this week's ASB Good as Gold winner. ASB is gifting her $10,000 for her and her family to create some memories.

Watch the video above to see her surprised with the award.