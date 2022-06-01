Ardern gifts Kauri bowl, Swanndri dog jackets to Biden

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

A carved swamp kauri bowl, a merino scarf and two Swanndri dog jackets in green were gifted to the White House on Wednesday as presents from Prime Minister to US President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden.

Jacinda Ardern and Joe Biden.

Jacinda Ardern and Joe Biden. (Source: Associated Press)

The First Lady, a teacher, was also gifted a copy of an educational book, written by the mother of the New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

The gifts were handed over at the first White House meeting between New Zealand and America's leaders in eight years.

"I look forward to our conversation today. We have a lot to talk about. And I'm really, really delighted to have you here," the president said to Jacinda Ardern.

READ MORE: Biden picks Ardern's brain on combatting violence, extremism

Also included was a pounamu waihaka for the President, a fighting club using stone sourced from the West Coast of the South Island.

Ardern sat down for an hour-long meeting with the president that ran over time. That was a sign, she said, of the good relationship between the two countries.

READ MORE: Pacific stability a key point at Ardern's meeting with Biden

"I think that is a demonstration of the warmth of the relationship, the common ground, and a little bit of shared Irish heritage," she said.

Her visit comes at an important time for US international relations, with the war on Ukraine and the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

New Zealand's experience with gun legislation reform was also discussed, as the United States deals with the fallout of another mass shooting of children.

The face-to-face meeting was the finale of Ardern’s two week criss-crossing of the country, on a trip that focussed on trade and tourism.

New ZealandNorth America

Popular Stories

1

'There's a chance' - Keven Mealamu on winning NZ boxing title

2

Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

3

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

4

Human leg found on Australian highway may belong to pedestrian

5

South Island cave closed to protect, study peculiar spider

Latest Stories

Pharmac: Govt accepts improvement needed to drug-buying agency

Ardern gifts Kauri bowl, Swanndri dog jackets to Biden

Brown admits 'some issues' in Warriors camp after Lodge report

'Astronomical' ticket prices at Lord's slammed before first Test

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone Park

Related Stories

New Zealand, California announce climate change partnership

Jacinda Ardern's White House meeting with Joe Biden confirmed

Full video: Ardern speaks about Harvard, Biden meeting

Jacinda Ardern busy promoting NZ on US visit