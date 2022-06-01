8182 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 13 deaths reported

There are 8182 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 373 people in hospital with the virus, down 16 from Tuesday.

Eight people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one less than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 13 deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past five days.

Of the 13 people who died, one person was in their 40s, two were in their 70s, five were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90.

Four of them were from Auckland, two were from Canterbury, and one each were from the Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Hutt Valley, Capital and Coast DHB area, Nelson Marlborough, and the Southern DHB region.

Seven were men and six were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1185.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6893, down from 7308 a week ago, but up slightly on 6885 24 hours ago.

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (223), Auckland (2534), Waikato (623), Bay of Plenty (245), Lakes (99), Hawke's Bay (208), MidCentral (335), Whanganui (105), Taranaki (234), Tairāwhiti (45), Wairarapa (60), Capital and Coast (716), Hutt Valley (286), Nelson Marlborough (334), Canterbury (1322), South Canterbury (146), Southern (592) and West Coast (69).

The location of six cases is unknown.

The ministry said 7924 of Wednesday's cases were detected through RATs and 258 through PCR tests.

A total of 3519 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,020 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 48,236. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 89 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 8436 community cases were announced.