8436 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 18 deaths reported

There are 8436 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

Covid-19 signs outside store. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 389 people in hospital with the virus, 14 less than Monday.

Nine people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one less than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced 18 deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the 18 people who have died, one was aged in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and six were over 90.

Three of them were from Northland, three were from Canterbury, two each were from the Auckland region, the MidCentral DHB area, Nelson Marlborough, the West Coast and Southern DHB region, and one each were from Waikato and Taranaki.

Ten were men and eight were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," the ministry said in a statement.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1172.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6885, down from 7507 a week ago, but up slightly on 6881 24 hours ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (247), Auckland (2746), Waikato (679), Bay of Plenty (240), Lakes (115), Hawke's Bay (231), MidCentral (274), Whanganui (84), Taranaki (243), Tairāwhiti (58), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (682), Hutt Valley (242), Nelson Marlborough (367), Canterbury (1285), South Canterbury (176), Southern (597) and West Coast (105).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 8270 of Tuesday's cases were detected through RATs and 166 through PCR tests.

A total of 3099 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 17,205 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 48,179. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 79 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, 5836 community cases were announced.