'Weird' Smith incorporating martial arts into Black Ferns' game

When Wayne Smith took over as head coach of the Black Ferns, he made it clear that just months out from the Rugby World Cup the status quo had to go.

Right now, the team is back in camp and already this one's off to a very different start.

Smith has introduced his side to dojo – a form of martial arts – to help give players an edge and get the competitive juices flowing again.

“It gets really competitive,” halfback Kendra Cocksedge told 1News.

“Once one person does a big hit everyone feels they have to lift as well so it’s definitely competitive and we wouldn't be in this team if we weren't.”

Smith said he’s been knocked over a couple of times already in the intense training but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I grew up as a coach not following the herd. I'm a bit weird, I think, as a coach – well, people told me I was weird - so we do a lot differently,” Smith said.

“ I like game-based learning to ask questions [and focus on] self-awareness rather than instruct so it's different to what they have had before.”

The new perspective is already being felt amongst the playing group.

“He's such an awesome guy! He's got so much knowledge and we thrive from that,” midfielder Amy du Plessis said.

“He wants us to keep the ball alive in our game plan so lots of keeping it alive, making sure our combat's well executed.

“It’s been really cool, really different and change is good so we've been loving it.”

Cocksedge added the new experience was positive for the side looking ahead to the World Cup too.

“A few years ago we did eight weeks of sole jiu jitsu which is good for body contact but dojo is more rugby specific,” she said.

“Tackling, cleanout, ball into contact - all that stuff, you narrow it down to a micro of skill.

“Someone like myself who's a bit smaller, it's good for me in my mindset of tackling bigger players which is good for me.”

Smith believes the sessions has helped the team develop more confidence in the contact area.

“We'll build [confidence] right through the tournament,” he said.

“We're up against some big teams - teams who've been working for a long time in the gym so we've got to equal that or beat it.”

His first Test - quite literally - coming in just six days time.