A home has been cordoned off and nearby properties evacuated following a report of a “suspicious item” resembling “unexploded ordnance” in Ashburton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they have evacuated nearby properties on Elizabeth Street, in Allenton.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been notified and are on their way to the scene.