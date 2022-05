An “unexploded ordnance” has been safely removed from a home in Ashburton on Tuesday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police earlier evacuated nearby properties on Elizabeth Street, in Allenton.

Cordons around the area have since been lifted, and residents have been allowed to returned home.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the unexploded ordnance from the property.